This is the dramatic moment an armed thug carjacked a vehicle at knifepoint during a test drive before leading police on a 10 mile high-speed chase.

CCTV captures the terrified victim getting out and running away before Simpson sped off in the stolen car. Leroy Simpson, 44, used a false name on social media and arranged to view a car which was being sold on Facebook marketplace in Great Bridgeford, Stafford.

The owner sat in the passenger seat while Simpson took the car out for a test drive but as he drove into a cul-de-sac he then pulled out a blade.

Police rushed to the scene and with the help of a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter they were able to track down Simpson as he tried to escape.

Shocking footage, also shown in the video above (click to play) shows the yob driving off at dangerous speeds, often on the wrong side of the road, in a bid to get away.

He was pursued along the M5 motorway until he jumped out of the car at Hopwood Services in Birmingham before he tried to run away on foot. But officers quickly found him in nearby woodland and arrested him.

Simpson, of Birmingham, admitted robbery and aggravated vehicle taking following the incident in February this year. He was jailed for nine years, and was also disqualified from driving for eight years and five months and ordered to take an extended re-test.