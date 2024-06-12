This video More videos

Dramatic video captures the moment an car became engulfed in flames, covering the surrounding area with thick plumes of black smoke.

Watch the moment a car burst into flames, sending plumes of thick black smoke over the busy road.

Fire crews spent around an hour putting out the blaze, near Manchester Airport on Monday afternoon (10 June). The video was shared on social media by passer-by, Rick Bache, who filmed the dramatic incident on their phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...