Watch 12-year-old future F1 champion Zak doing laps of the track.

Zak Sidney, 12, has been tipped to take the F1 track by storm and be the next Lando Norris.

Zak has loved motor racing since he was a toddler but only got behind the wheel for the first time seven months ago. He realised he had a talent for go-karting after his dad, Michael, 43, took him to a track for his 12th birthday in November 2024.

Zak started on an indoor track driving 20mph junior karts, but moved up to adult racing vehicles, up to 40mph, within a month. He set a new record for the fastest lap time - of all ages - of 22.505 seconds, on March 4 2024, beating the previous record of 22.512 seconds. Zak will soon compete in the TeamSports British Indoor Karting Championship.

Boy, 12, tipped to be future F1 champion.