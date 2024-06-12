Darlington 80mph police chase: Banned driver snared on dashcam driving van on two wheels during dramatic chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
This shocking dashcam footage captures the moment a banned driver tipped his van on two wheels as he sped away from police. Aaron Drummond, 25, was spotted by officers behind the wheel of a white Ford Transit van.
Video shows Drummond weaving in and out of oncoming traffic before smashing into another car at 80mph. The van tips up onto two wheels before coming to halt behind the damaged vehicle.
Drummond, who was wearing just shorts and socks, scrambled out of the smashed driver’s side window and across the bonnet of a police car. Police chased the suspect as he hurtled along busy roads on the outskirts of Darlington, in County Durham, at around 10.20am on June 7.
As officers wrestle him to the ground, one tells him: “You’re being arrested for failing to stop and dangerous driving.” Drummond, who is lying face-down with his hands cuffed behind his back, replies: “I wasn’t failing to stop. I haven’t failed to stop.”
He admitted several offences including driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and driving with no insurance. Drummond, of Darlington, was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on July 8.
Chief Inspector Dean Haythornthwaite said: “We will not tolerate any kind of criminality here in County Durham and Darlington, and neither will our communities. I hope that this send a clear message that if you choose to commit a crime in our area, then you must be prepared to face the consequences.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.