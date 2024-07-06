Adorable puffins filmed in Wales - Meet the colourful and quirky seabirds of Skomer Island
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stunning video gets up close with these adorable puffins - some of the colourful and quirky seabirds of Skomer Island in Wales.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.