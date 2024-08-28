Book a family break with Park Plaza Hotels | Park Plaza Hotels

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As the school holidays come to an end it’s all about staycations. The family fun doesn’t have to stop when schools are back as there’s some great deals for weekend getaways in the UK.

Park Plaza Hotel has teamed up with Merlin Entertainments with some great offers on family breaks this September.

You can enjoy London for less, with kids under 12 staying and eating for free at Park Plaza, and you’ll get up to 30% OFF standard Family Room rates, plus discounted tickets to the city’s biggest attractions including the London Dungeon, Shrek’s Adventure! London, Madame Tussauds London and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shrek’s Adventure! London | Park Plaza Hotels

Book the Park Plaza London Waterloo for September 6, and you’ll pay £216.30 (cut from £317.70) for a one-night stay in a Studio King room for two adults and two children. Just use the code ‘MERLIN’ and book here. Or if you’re ready for a last-minute break this weekend before schools go back, try the MONOPOLY Leeds Takeover; where the city centre has been converted into a life-sized version of the iconic boardgame, with puzzles to solve, clues to crack and mini games to play. But be quick, it ends on Sunday, September 1.

You can stay at the Park Plaza Leeds for £156.75 (down from £188.10), for a one-night stay for two adults and two children in an Executive King Room with Sofabed (Family Experience Package) arriving on 31 August. This includes breakfast, and kids eat and stay for free. Book your stay here.

Road trip

Or if you’re after an adventure in the wilds, book a campervan with Camplify before Saturday, August 31 to get £75 off a £200 booking.

Camplify is a campervan and motorhome rental site, where you can book someone’s quirky campervan or renovated van, and go on a road trip around the UK. Many of the vans are pet friendly and weekend breaks start at £85 a day - so if you’re after a short and sweet getaway but you don’t fancy camping - have a look at some of the campervans near you to plan your perfect adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could try Gus the Bus in Aldershot for £311.56 for three nights from September 6 (with the £75 off deal), and take the whole family, as this van sleeps four and is pet friendly. It comes with an awning, a table and chairs and pots and pans, so you’ve got all you need for a weekend away. You can book Gus the Bus here.

Or book Binky in Lancashire, for £274.40 for three days’ hire departing on September 6 (with the £75 off deal). Binky sleeps two and comes with an awning, basic pantry and outdoor furniture, so just pack your bags and explore the nearby Yorkshire Dales or Lake District. You can book Binky here.

Holiday park

Enjoy a family break with Parkdean | Parkdean Resorts

We could be in for a last spell of summer weather if the last few Septembers are anything to go by, and what better way to enjoy the summer weather than with a caravan holiday.

Parkdean has some great-value September stays in its resorts across the UK, such as Lizard Point in Cornwall from £119 for three nights where you can enjoy the last of the summer sun from the UK’s most southern point or try Kessingland Beach Holiday Park in Suffolk from £99 for three nights for a seaside stay with a nearby wildlife park and arcade for a true British seaside experience.

So if you’re sad that the summer holidays are almost over, you can continue the fun with one of these great September deals.