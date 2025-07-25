The Sensational Seychelles - a Harborough traveller's account

Steve Hare, a new VASL Community Champions Befriending volunteer in Market Harborough, is a keen international traveller and has visited 72 countries in all corners of the world.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve led a fascinating learning session sharing his experiences of visiting The Seychelles, (an African nation in the Indian ocean ), three times and staying with a local family. On his first visit, Steve stayed with the family of a colleague for a month and experienced many aspects of local life. Each time Steve returned to the islands he was able to notice changes e.g., more concrete/brick buildings.

He stayed in a tin shack, and a family member took him to visit local beauty spots. He snorkelled in crystal clear waters brimming with colourful fish, coral and crabs, swam with sharks, saw giant tortoises ( the oldest Jonathan is 196 years old!) and ate fresh speared red snapper fish cooked on the beach. He also went stargazing and saw fantastic constellations as there was no light pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve talked about the colonial history of the 115 islands, their granite composition, local languages, the healthy local diet and the impact of climate change which was causing sea temperatures to rise resulting in the bleaching of coral beds. Thankfully, there are now projects to grow new coral. Steve passed round a coco de mer nut, unique to the island which he was lucky enough to bring home. We learnt about other flora and fauna ( e.g., bananas, palms, giant tortoises, spiders, black parrots, tree-climbing crabs). We saw photos of the stunning beaches, used in many films like Castaway and Robinson Crusoe and discussed stories about pirates and mermaids.

Group learning session

Clients enjoyed asking Steve many questions about local traditions, the impact of tourism, climate change and sharing their experiences of travel concluding “ travel opens up the mind”. We learnt that the three inhabited islands ( Mahe, Praslin and Le Digue) have a population of 100,000 people, 85% are Catholic, and that the crime rate is low. Extended families take care of older people, and the government provides social care.

Feedback from the session has been positive:

“What a lovely man Steve seems, we are lucky to have him as a volunteer. I thoroughly enjoyed my morning. What an amazing world we live in. All any of us want is a warm place to live , food and family and friends. They are the important things in life. Meaningful work too…….

Community Champions helps us to keep in touch with the wider world. It was easy for me to hear and understand. The treats are always lovely...thank you. Another great learning session”

“Thank you for a lovely morning today it was very interesting, I really enjoyed it. And Steve the speaker explained it very well.” I will go and research the Seychelles on Google.