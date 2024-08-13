Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Why, oh why does it have to end?’, my wife turned to me and said with a tear in her eye as we stepped onto Italian soil, disembarking the elegant and enchanting Silver Ray for the final time.

I had to sympathise, as it was the only time I’ve experienced sadness when arriving somewhere as beautiful as Venice, knowing we would soon be homeward bound after being spoiled rotten for 11 days sailing on Silversea’s brand-new luxury cruise ship.

Our voyage began in historic Athens, setting sail on a journey of opulence and serenity along the alluring coasts of Greece, Montenegro, Italy and Croatia, with the first few days taking in the delights of Santorini, sun-drenched Corfu, the cobbled streets of Kotor and the idyllic waterfront cafes of Bari.

All this while soaking up the southeastern European sun and being waited on hand and foot by a wonderfully attentive crew, as well as enjoying the one-off luxury of having our own personal butler providing what has to be the finest ‘six-star’ service on water. Champagne and caviar before dinner, anyone? Of course, sir!

The elegant and enchanting Silver Ray. Image: Silversea

Stepping on to a Silversea vessel is always a magical experience, but as she was only launched in June, boarding the shiny new Ray only seemed to double the anticipation and excitement.

She's an exact replica of Silversea’s other ‘Nova Class’ ship, the Silver Nova, mirroring every aspect of her sister with a pioneering, asymmetrical design and giant glass windows providing uninterrupted views wherever you happen to be on board.

Even the lifts, with floor-to-ceiling transparency, are capable of capturing those 'wow' lookout moments as you are transported from your luxurious suite to the pool deck or down to the Ray’s eclectic mix of bars, restaurants and lounges.

With 11 decks and a capacity of just over 700 passengers, she’s incredibly spacious too, offering an exceptionally high space-to-guest ratio which gives you a feeling of complete freedom in movement, whether that be dining in your favourite restaurant, enjoying the wellness spa or nightly entertainment, or having your pick of sunbeds.

The pool deck on Silver Ray. Image: Silversea

We would make the most of the pool and hot tub during our only sea day, but for our first port of call the goal was to capture that all-important Santorini selfie, as we docked on the romantic Greek island for our pre-booked tour and wine-tasting excursion, which ended with a visit to Oia, the picture postcard town famous for its blue dome views and stunning sunsets.

After a day topping up the tan while trying to stay cool by ordering countless kir royales and mango daiquiris from the Pool Bar, it was onto Corfu before heading towards Montenegro and the Adriatic coast, where we made full use of our suite's veranda which provided stunning panoramic views as we sailed into the picturesque Bay of Kotor.

The town itself, historically known as Cattaro, had a certain charm too with an obvious love for cats as we stumbled across many strays all being looked after by caring locals.

Next we ventured into Italy and the port of Bari, but after visiting the area previously, we opted to stay on board and enjoy one of the cooking masterclasses in S.A.L.T. Lab, where my wife and I teamed up to produce a tasty pork steak with a fig, prosciutto and rocket salad, which was duly consumed afterwards.

A Superior Veranda suite on Silver Ray. Image: Silversea

Our Superior Veranda suite was on the sixth deck, which was cleaned and serviced twice-daily by our excellent suite attendant Berto, who kept everything so spotless it was like walking into a fresh suite every time we walked through the door.

Space is paramount, with a large sharing sink and refreshing rainforest shower dominating the bathroom, while a roomy walk-in wardrobe and various drawers throughout provided plenty of storage options.

More experienced cruisers will know that one of the standout features on Silversea is that every suite has its own butler. Enter Dhanraj, who from the word ‘go’ was on hand to tend to our every need, sometimes on a whim, while also ensuring our fridge was topped up with drinks, providing room service breakfasts, cleaning sunglasses and leaving chocolates on our pillows at night time.

He even offered a selection of Otium aromatherapy steamers for an enhanced ‘shower experience’, to which we duly obliged - it's the little things that make a difference!

The Marquee dining area, which becomes 'The Grill' during the evening. Image: Silversea

There are cutting edge technologies throughout Silver Ray and clear approaches to sustainability which make you fully aware of Silversea’s focus on hygiene and care for the environment. The touch-free system on doors, an interactive in-suite tablet and TV removing the need for daily paper chronicles, and also sustainable water bottles eradicating the need for plastic are all examples of a pioneering approach to cruising.

Following our mini-series of nation-hopping were five blissful days discovering the delights of Croatia, which included visits to renowned Dubrovnik and its famous city walls, and the country’s second largest city Split, with its rich history, vibrant urban culture and coastal beauty.

It was in these places that we opted for adventure over history by partaking in sea kayaking and river rafting tours, but we couldn't visit Dubrovnik without first seeing the old town and a walk up Jesuit Stairs, now commonly-known as the ‘Game of Thrones’ steps where Cersei Lannister’s walk of shame was filmed.

Next up were two lesser-known destinations, Hvar island and Zadar, both of which were so unique they left me with a burning desire to see more of Croatia.

With eight restaurants and an unprecedented choice of bars on board, Silver Ray offers some of the finest food and drink experiences at sea.

The Marquee, a stunning outdoor dining area, was our go-to place for breakfast and lunch thanks mainly to its mouthwatering pumpkin pancakes, cheese, mushroom and spinach quesadillas and range of ‘Spaccanapoli’ pizzas. In the evening it becomes‘The Grill’, where a ‘hot rock’ plate provides the fun element of giving guests a chance to cook their own food, which could be a choice of steak, lamb chops or succulent king prawns.

Delicious Italian dishes at La Terazza restaurant. Image: Silversea

As lovers of Japanese cuisine we were happy to discover Kaiseki, one of the speciality evening venues on board, which is complimentary at lunchtime, offering a variety of fresh sushi and sashimi along with a choice of tasty ramen bowls and bao buns.

For dinner, a la carte Atlantide restaurant provided some memorable three-course meals, with standout dishes including the incredible lobster tail, filet mignon and delicious seared sea bass, all effortlessly washed down with a choice of wine.

For the finest Italian cuisine La Terrazza offers ocean view dining indoors or al fresco for a more romantic setting, and for guests on the go the Arts Cafe is a great meeting spot for a coffee and a sweet or savoury snack.

Perhaps our favourite evening venue was in the intimate surroundings of Silver Note, where we sat for hours listening to the smooth sounds of jazz and blues while drinking cocktails and sampling the numerous ‘small plates’, including the quirky 'tuna in a can' and 'beef tournedos', which were so tasty we were left wanting more.

As far as drinks were concerned, each evening meal was preceded by cocktails in S.A.L.T Bar, where the signature ‘Cosmic Ray’ and my all-time favourite, the ‘Nut Old Fashioned’, went down a treat, as well as many bespoke mixes which were skillfully prepared to suit our tastes.

The post-dinner slumber was often spent in the lively, but relaxed atmosphere of Dolce Vita, where the Ray’s magnificent resident singer/pianist Alfredo entertained guests each evening, belting out numerous tunes on request, covering songs from the likes of Frank Sinatra and even Pavarotti!

Alfredo also starred on stage in the Venetian Lounge one evening for ‘Showtime!’ as he teamed up with the talented Silver Ray singers for ‘Iconic Rhapsody’, which was probably the best show of the voyage featuring some of the greatest hits of Billy Joel, Elton John and Queen.

Our cruise was coming to an end, with one last stop in Trieste, Italy, before we sailed on to Venice, where we would disembark in the knowledge that all good things come to an end. The question was how would we cope when we got home? The answer... enjoying the memories, wonderful memories!

TRAVEL FACTS

For Silversea’s 11-day Mediterranean cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona on Silver Ray, departing on 7th May 2025, prices start at £8,400pp (door to door) and £7,800pp (port to port). More cruise options and further information can be found on the Silversea website.