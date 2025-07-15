Free e-bike training and purchase discounts available to Harborough residents

By Mail Reporter
Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:56 BST
Participants have a chance for a £300 on an e-bike from a local supplier. Image - Leicestershire County Councilplaceholder image
Participants have a chance for a £300 on an e-bike from a local supplier. Image - Leicestershire County Council
Free e-bike training is available to Harborough residents next month.

Leicestershire County Council (LCC) is offering people the chance to try an electric bike under expert supervision, with participants receiving a £300 reimbursement toward the purchase of an e-bike from a local shop.

The session will take place on August 21, 5pm-7pm, in Welland Park.

The training includes guidance on selecting suitable e-bike models, battery care, basic maintenance and safe road riding techniques.

LCC transport representative Cllr Charles Whitford said: “E-bikes offer a great form of low impact exercise. They’re ideal for newer cyclists and a brilliant, fun way to leave the car at home and get outdoors. The electrical assist helps you keep going for longer and makes hills a breeze!

“Officers will help you pick the right e-bike, explain how their batteries and motors work and give you simple tips to build confidence for safer riding and easy maintenance.”

To book your free place and reserve a discount, visit choosehowyoumove.co.uk/events

