Young Harborough athlete is set to continue his amazing progression after joining new sports academy

Lutterworth born Tom Dixon has recently completed his A-levels at Leicester Grammar school, securing a place at Cardiff University to study civil and environmental engineering.

But before he embarks on his university journey, Tom - a member of Welland Valley Cycling Club and Speed Hub Triathlon Club - has been invited to join new endurance sports development and education academy, Girona Racing Academy, a programme supports high potential athlete students in a European based race calendar.

Tom initially started with BMX racing at the age of six, showcasing an early interest in competitive sports. As he explored different activities, he developed a passion for swimming and athletics. This diverse athletic background laid the foundation for his venture into triathlons.

Tom racing

At the age of eight, Tom participated in his first triathlon, combining his skills in swimming, biking, and running. This experience sparked his enthusiasm for the sport, prompting him to join a local triathlon club.

With dedicated training and a commitment to improvement, Tom's abilities grew, allowing him to compete at regional and national levels in the individual disciplines of triathlon, athletics, and swimming.