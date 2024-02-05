Sportsmanship a winner for Oskar!

13-year-old Lutterworth boy Oskar Mankert has won his first Under 14's LTA title at Carisbrooke this weekend. He knocked out the no1 and no3 seed players on his way to the final. He came from a set down in the quarter final, semi final and even the final to win all matches two sets to one. When his opponents racket broke after only one game of the final Oskar had no hesitation in lending him his spare racket in a fine show of sportsmanship. Oskar said: " I wanted to win my first title fair and square and would not have wanted to win due to my opponent not being able to play on. We both wanted to play on so it was an easy decision really!'