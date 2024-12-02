Saints given marching orders by Harborough Hockey Club

Agony and ecstasy

On the same weekend that the footballers had their big day out in Reading, Market Harborough Mens Hockey 1s also had their biggest game of the season, a clash with top-of-the-table, and unbeaten, Northampton Saints 2s.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harborough went into the game off the back of some uninspiring results and performances but tried not to let this affect them. The return of Ben Sleeman, last year's utility centre-back, in the colours of Northampton Saints was perhaps just the galvanisation that the Harborough team needed and they flew out of the blocks.

Saints were certainly taken aback by the limited chances they were creating, and indeed, it was Harborough who looked more likely to score. A string of short corners were won by the home side. Up stepped Owen Arthur who scored on the volley, the rebound from his own drag-flick, to set the home fans into a veritable frenzy. Northampton wanted to engage Harborough one on one but the Harborough defence stood tall and mostly looked comfortable, baring one to two attempted aerials which drifted backwards instead of forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half time came with Harborough one nil to the good and looking well worth their lead. Gary Roberts was particularly pumped, and vented his spleen with a gusto hitherto unseen; leading to both raised eyebrows and hardened resolves. The second half began and Saints began to create more and more chances. Several of which bobbled just wide or were met by the tenacious Jake Sutherland in goal. However, this did leave them vulnerable on the counter and Harborough had several chances themselves. Ali Williams bagged a goal that his all action performance in the centre of the park deserved. Saints were by this point in unknown territory as they had not lost a single game all season.

Desperate defending

As they threw more players forward they left more gaps for Ben Langdown to exploit and he found Alex Hammant unmarked in the centre of the D with a pinpoint cross from the right. Eschewing the relatively simple forehand finish Alex swiveled onto his reverse stick side and diving backwards managed to hit the top of the left hand post. Thankfully Owen Arthur was again onhand to snaffle up another rebound on the volley and spare Alex's blushes. Saints were in disbelief and although they kept up their high attacking line, the Harborough defence were unbreached right up until the last hit of the game making the final score was 3-1 to Harborough.

The result sees Harborough surprisingly leap into 4th, 10 points off the top (and 10 points from bottom for the more pessimistic) after 9 games. Next week sees the team make the long trip to 5th placed Derby where Harborough will try to back up this statement win.