Runners descend into Harborough for road race

Alfie Boulton set for Harborough 5-mile road race

Runners from Leicestershire clubs and beyond will descend into Market Harborough for the Harborough 5-mile road race taking place near Foxton Locks on Tuesday 7:45pm 3 June 2025.

Harborough Athletic Club, who are the host of the annual road race expect a turn out of around 300 runners drawn from clubs in Leicestershire and from other different places.

The race counts as the fourth leg of the eight-legged fixture of the East Midlands Grand Prix series. It normally features a good number of entrants from Warwickshire, Northampton and Coventry who had the biggest team last year.

The local running club (HAC) have some of their regular runners signed up for the competition early in the week, but club secretary Howard Crabtree expected the numbers to increase at the last minute.

"It is our race. So our members usually come in bigger numbers to compete and enjoy racing at home", said Howard.

Those who are expected to be in the start list include the include the in-form Alfie Boulton, Sonia White, Maxine Ward, Stefan Lawrenson, Adrian Hall, Rich Hudson, Lewis Parker and team captain Ashley Wright.