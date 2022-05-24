Welland Park rugby stars clinch the County crown

Welland Park Academy's U16 team are the County champions

The thrilling match saw the Harborough school team lead from the start against the North Leicestershire team to take the trophy.

Olly Doherty kicked skilled conversions and was ably supported by scorers Olly Mottley and Harley Williams and the aptly named Academy rugby star Albert Abel.

Fellow students Eric Harker and Ellis Hepworth were fantastic at leading the line with pace, ensuring the opposing team were playing catch-up throughout.

Standout WPA player Lawrence Adediran was first to all breakdowns, disrupting all the opposition's opportunities of a quick ball.

Spencer Gentry and Zach Law ran rings around the opposition and impressed all who endured the showers to watch while a similar stand out was Harry Slaughter.

The win capped a fantastic week of sporting success at Welland Park.

The Key Stage 4 Girls’ badminton team came second in the County Badminton finals and the school’s Junior Boys and Inter Girls Athletics teams won the County Round of the Track & Field Cup competition at Saffron Lane and now go on to represent Leicestershire in the regional finals.

Principal Julie McBrearty said: “Mr Button leads a committed team to really create a passion for PE.