Stand is a fitting tribute to club’s stalwart Jack

Sulwyn Morris with chairman Jon Stamp during the opening of the Jack Morris Memorial Stand. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

The new Jack Morris Stand was officially opened by Jack’s brother Sulwyn and club chair Jon Stamp.

The stand has been opened to pay tribute to Jack, who filled numerous roles in over 50 years at the club including player, skipper, groundsman, chairman and president.

In a statement, the club said: “Jack was the proud winner of the Unsung Hero in the Harborough District Sports Awards in 2015 and was also a recipient of the club’s Kibworth Cup – awarded to recognise those who had provided exceptional service to the club.

Family and friends of Jack Morris were on hand to see the opening a new stand in his memory

“Words can’t really do Jack’s legacy justice. But when you next visit the club, survey the clubhouse and pitches and reflect how important Jack was to our club.”

On the pitch, Harborough lost 25-16 to Peterborough having won 16-15 in their opening Regional Two East Midlands match the previous week.