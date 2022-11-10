Visitors get a tour of the new Lutterworth Rugby Club changing room. Pictures by Andrew Carpenter

Harborough District Council secured funding to help with the improvements at the club while it was also supported by money from the Lutterworth Area Community Fund, the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund and The 40 Club.

The contractor for the project was K N Shopfitters Ltd and the opening was attended by representatives from funders and local councils.

Cllr Neil Bannister, chairman of Harborough District Council, was present to perform the official opening and said: “The District Council is delighted to procure the funding to help support the building of the new changing rooms at Lutterworth RFC.

An aerial view of Lutterworth Rugby Club's new extension

“I am pleased that the funding helps support our valuable sporting and leisure clubs and facilities in our communities.

“Lutterworth RFC is a tremendous club that offers so much in team sports, physical health and well being.

“It was an honour to be invited to help officially open the new changing rooms at the club. I wish them every success.”

On the pitch Lutterworth’s good season in Regional Two East Midlands continued last weekend as they beat Old Laurentians 45-13.

