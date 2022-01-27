History is made as Market Harborough Rugby Club's women's team play their first contact game

Market Harborough Women pose for the camera ahead of their first-ever game. Back, from left: James Wayman, David Henderson (head coach), Loran Cooper, Mya Heaton, Mia Lewis, Eleanor Boxall, Kate Worley, Nia Chattington, Lucy Gardiner, Jo Burke, Darren Parker, Trefor Jones. Front: Ella Kirk, Franki Marriott, Rose Smith, Flora England, Lucy Garman (captain), Hannah Jenkins, Billiemay Laver, Emma Ainsley, Carys Wellicome. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

There was a historic moment for Market Harborough Rugby Club last weekend as their women’s team played their first-ever competitive contact game.

Market Harborough Women hosted Old Silhillians in a friendly fixture as they gear up for their first league match against Barker Butts on Sunday (January 30).

Both sides pushed each other hard in the early stages and the visitors scored their first try after 10 minutes and then added a second soon after.

But Harborough responded with a blistering try from full-back Flora England to get them on the scoreboard.

However, Sills reapplied the pressure and scored a third try through the forwards in the centre of the field with their kicker adding the conversion.

Harborough started the second half by putting the pressure on through the forwards and they scored a fantastic try with second row Mia Lewis driving over the line. Fly-half Hannah Jenkins added a conversion.

The visitors scored two more tries but Harborough produced a determined team performance in the last 20 minutes and scrum-half Loran Cooper snuck in for a fourth try.

The friendly ended in a 32-22 defeat but Harborough did a fine job of showcasing women’s rugby to the home crowd.

Head coach David Henderson said: “This has been an ambition of the club for some time now and it was a proud moment when we finally played our first game.

“The women are a mix of experienced players and total newbies.”