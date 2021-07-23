Budding young rugby stars will get the chance to work with Leicester Tigers coaches in Harborough next month

Budding young rugby stars will get the chance to hone their skills working with Leicester Tigers coaches in Market Harborough next month.

The training camps will be staged at Market Harborough Rugby Club on Northampton Road.

Daily sessions will be held from 9.30am-3.30pm from Monday August 16-Friday August 20.

The five-day camp will cost £140.

You can also book your child in for half-day classes from 9.30am-12.30pm from Tuesday August 17 to Thursday August 19.

The camp will cost cost £50.

There are all-day, week-long options for under-9s and older - and half-day TAG camps for younger groups, in a Covid-safe environment.