Young son predicts mum's victory in Harborough Carnival 10k Race

A Harborough mum got the birthday surprise of a lifetime when her six-year-old son’s cheeky race-day banner turned out to be a winning prediction.

Emily Maybin, who turned 32 on Saturday, ran to victory in the women’s race at the Market Harborough Carnival 10K — completely unaware she had won until a race official told her at the finish line.

“My eldest son Bear made a ‘First Place’ banner for fun before the race,” she said. “It was also my youngest child’s third birthday, so we were just out to enjoy the day. I didn’t think for a second it would come true!”

The race began and ended at the Symington Recreation Ground drew around 600 entrants from different clubs and non independent runners.

Victorious Emilly Maybin flanked by Yasmin Jameel and Holly Walters.

Maybin who is currently unaffiliated with any club plans to join Harborough Athletic Club (HAC) in September.

Independent runners Yasmin Jameel and Holly Walters placed second and third in the women’s category finishing in 47:47 and 47:50 respectively.

In the men’s race, Harborough AC’s Rowell Nieuwenhoudt claimed his first victory for the club in a time of 34:50. He broke away early at the 3km and held a strong pace despite the summer heat.

"I felt good until about 6k. I struggled with the heat and was worried my club-mate and training partner (Alfie) would catch as he is usual the best runner. I dug deep and felt content with my win in the end", said Nieuwenhoudt.

By Geshom Nyathi

His clubmate Alfie Boulton ran hard to secure second place in 35:37. Thomas Peleszok, a non-affiliated runner from Desborough finished third in 36:30. He just edged out HAC’s Thomas Key who came fourth in at 37:04.

Visually impaired runner Vanessa Tailby Bates and her guide Amanda King completed the course in 1:22:22 placing first in the female veteran 60 category and got a round of applause from spectators.

Other local age group winners from Harborough AC included Ben Atkinson – Men Vet 35 in 39:49, Claire Laurent – Female Vet 60 in 54:28, Gerard MaCreech – Men Vet 65 in 58:09, Trish Radford – Female Vet 65 in 1:03:59 and Pam Hilliam – Female Vet 75 in 1:18:04.

The club fielded a squad of 40 runners out of a total 600 entrants showing once again the strong community spirit and dedication of local athletes.