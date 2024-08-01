Market Harborough karter Myles Burton has moved up to sixth place in the UKC National Kart Championship

Market Harborough's Myles Burton improved his standing in the UKC National Kart Championship with a productive round four weekend in Wigan.

The 11-year-old was racing at the Three Sisters track for the first time, but found it to his liking as he moved from eighth to sixth overall with two races to go - and those above him in the standings now in his sights.

It was a three-day event in the north west, with practice on Friday, qualifying and heats on Saturday and the Superheat and final on Sunday.



Friday saw five 10 minute practice sessions which allowed Burton time to learn the track and get the kart set up correctly for Saturday and Sunday

On Saturday there were 21 drivers in Burton's 950 Rotax intermax class, and the youngster qualified in fifth which gave him a good starting position for the heats.

In heat one Burton rose from fifth to third and in heat two fifth to fourth and meant he was on the front row for Sunday's Superheat P2 start and finished fifth after 10 minutes plus one lap.

In the final, Burton again started P2 and again finished fifth, but it all meant he gained some good championship points, with his running total of 357 points seeing him rise from eighth to sixth.

He is just a few points behind fourth-placed Alex Goodson (366) and Daniel Minto (361) in fifth.

Burton is back in action this weekend, racing at the PFI track in Grantham for the prestigious Kartmasters GP event over four days.