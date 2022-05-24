Welland Valley Triathlon looking for new members

Welland Valley Triathlon are on the hunt for new members

Founded in 2011 by Dan Stevens, the Market Harborough and Corby-based club now has 19 trained coaches.

It welcomes new members of any ability who have an interest in swimming, cycling and running.

The club, which includes 39 female members, currently has 123 participants aged between 20 and 60 plus.

Training sessions are offered six days a week as well as social runs, open water swims and rides.

Existing members have competed in full and half Ironmans, swum 10.5 miles across Lake Windermere and trekked across Panama.

But the club also supports people who do not want to compete but enjoy meeting with others to exercise.

Recent club performances include Robin Welch who finished in third place at St Neots Aquabike, Lily Canter who was first in age group and seventh female in the Run Rabbit Run 56.1km trail festival at Marston Trussell and Adam Wright who placed second in age group and seventh overall in the Roade Sprint Tri.

Club communications secretary Rhys Wilkinson said: “We are a really friendly club who support beginners all the way up to Team GB tri-athletes.

“We are really proud of the number of qualified coaches we have, including six female coaches, and this is something that really makes us stand out.

“We always welcome new members and we encourage people to just come along and have a go.

“You can do as little or as much as you like within the club. There really is something for everyone.”