Thunder too strong for netball rivals Mavericks

Sport news

Exciting from the off, both teams battled hard to try to secure the win.

By quarter time Thunder were leading 11-6.

However, in typical fighting-form Mavericks fought back fiercely to reduce the deficit to 19-17.

Thunder responded emphatically with some excellent turnover play from goal keeper Jodie Haines, helping to set up some great opportunities for Sarah Bates who commanded the D at goal attack.

At the close of the third quarter the score was 32-27 and there was still all to play for.

The final quarter was just as nail-biting with youngsters Charlotte Asprey and Jess Picot linking beautifully in the attacking third to keep the goals coming for Mavericks.

MHBC beat Aircare Lightning 36-26 in a gruelling match which tested their fitness and tenacity.

The speed and dynamism of Rachel Bohannan helped MHBC move into a 16-11 lead at half time.

Lightning fought hard with Hannah Forman noted for her play, but their talented opponents had hit their stride.

Allie Bailey scored well for MHBC while Lightning’s Lauren Wright made some vital interceptions.

Harborough Harriers’ Jess Davies and Lyndsay Collins were among a determined side who found Club Correze too strong as they ran out 70-13 winners.

For Correze, Claire Glynne scored well and Kim Walton pulled off some spectacular interceptions at goal defence.

Lutterworth Robins were beaten 39-10 by Snowfinders, who had Elena Bensi and Tabitha Toames in form.

Mica Quinn was Robins’ player of the match.

Turner’s Tornados beat Siamo Sirens 35-20 as their experience and cohesion shone through.