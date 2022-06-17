Photos and results from the Market Harborough Carnival’s 10k race

Start of the carnival 10km race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Local runner Gemma Steel tore up Market Harborough Carnival’s 10k race to win in under 34 minutes.

Leading Leicestershire athlete Gemma crossed the line in a stunning 33.54 to be crowned both female and overall champion in the town’s special event last Saturday (June 11).

Eleanour Bradbury was second woman home in 39.55 with Kirsten Hayes third in 40.48.

Busy scenes during the 10km race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough racer Kyle Barbour led the men home in 34.04, runner-up Daniel Taylor recorded 37.54 and third-placed Louis Veasey clocked 38.51 in a high-class 448-strong field.

For each runner that entered a tree has been planted by the Green Earth Project.

Mangroves will be planted in Madagascar, an island country in the Indian Ocean off the East African coast.

They are a superb defence against rising sea levels as well as being good at filtering water and encouraging sea species.

Runners make their way along the High Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Emma Wright, Noah Buxton, Lydia Buxton and Joanne Smith after completing the 10km run. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Action during the start of the carnival 10km race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Runners before the 10km race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Fleckney and Kibworth running club before the 10km race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER