Photos and results from the Market Harborough Carnival’s 10k race

Local runner Gemma Steel tore up Market Harborough Carnival’s 10k race to win in under 34 minutes.
Leading Leicestershire athlete Gemma crossed the line in a stunning 33.54 to be crowned both female and overall champion in the town’s special event last Saturday (June 11).
Eleanour Bradbury was second woman home in 39.55 with Kirsten Hayes third in 40.48.
Market Harborough racer Kyle Barbour led the men home in 34.04, runner-up Daniel Taylor recorded 37.54 and third-placed Louis Veasey clocked 38.51 in a high-class 448-strong field.
For each runner that entered a tree has been planted by the Green Earth Project.
Mangroves will be planted in Madagascar, an island country in the Indian Ocean off the East African coast.
They are a superb defence against rising sea levels as well as being good at filtering water and encouraging sea species.