Most of us like to pick out a horse as our selection for the iconic £1 million race or draw one in the workplace sweep. And it's that time of the year again on Saturday when the latest edition of the National, first run way back in 1839, graces the Merseyside turf.

Sponsored by Randox, the tapes for the race, over the marathon 4m2f distance, will rise at 4 pm, and you can follow the action live on ITV and Racing TV. To help you find your fancy, I have compiled this easy-to-follow pinstickers' guide to all of the runners, in racecard order, complete with their best odds at the time of writing. Comments on each horse are based on the assumption that the going will be Soft.

Those horses include the last two winners of the race, Corach Rambler and Noble Yeats but, amazingly, no fewer than 16 of the contenders are trained in Ireland by either Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott. Only eight are trained in the UK.

It's exactly 40 years since I made my first trip to Aintree when Hallo Dandy landed the spoils, beating Greasepaint and Corbiere into second and third. Things have changed dramatically since those days, with the course's stands and facilities now among the best in the country and the track's famous 30 fences, such as Becher's Brook and The Chair, far less demanding and daunting in the interests of safety.

Animal welfare is now of paramount importance, and more new safety measures have been introduced for Saturday's race. The number of runners has been cut from 40 to 34 to reduce the risk of falls and accidents, while the start has been moved to prevent a headlong charge to the first fence that can result in the horses setting off too fast.

Hopefully, the measures will contribute to an entertaining, thrilling spectacle, from which all horses and riders return home safe and sound. Good luck!

MY 1-2-3-4-5 PREDICTION

1 MEETINGOFTHEWATERS

2 PANDA BOY

3 MR INCREDIBLE

4 MAHLER MISSION

5 CORACH RAMBLER

Best Outsider: CHAMBARD

1 . Noble Yeats (25/1) Pictured on his way to a shock 50/1 victory in the race as a 7yo novice two years ago and was also a creditable fourth last season. Shrewd Irish trainer Emmet Mullins (nephew of Willie) has prepared him for a third crack at National glory with a season over hurdles, but he must still carry fully 18lbs more, on official ratings, than 2022 and is burdened by top weight. Champion jockey-elect, Harry Cobden, takes the ride. Photo: Paul Ellis/Getty Images

2 . Nassalam (33/1) Mudlark trained by Gary Moore, father of stellar Flat jockey Ryan Moore. Bolted up by 34 lengths in the Welsh Grand National at Christmas but is now 16lbs higher in the handicap and disappointed when stepped up in class for the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month. A major negative is that only one 7yo has won the race since 1940. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

3 . Coko Beach (33/1) Only three greys have landed the National in its long history, but Gordon Elliott's 9yo is back for his third attempt after finishing a distant eighth in 2022 and being pulled up last year, appearing not to stay the 4m 2f trip on each occasion. But he's in the form of his life this season and ran well over these Aintree fences in a big race in December. Photo: Submitted