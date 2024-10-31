Market Harborough Girls’ Softball Cricket Team are across the line thanks to new kit sponsorship by Davidsons Homes
The club has been set up for 11-17-year-old girls in the area, with the aim of empowering young women through sports and teamwork, emphasising the joy of playing, celebrating victories together, and supporting each other through challenges.
The sponsorship is a local endeavour for Davidsons Homes, as the housebuilder is creating new communities at three developments located around Market Harborough – Wellington Place, Davidsons at Little Bowden and Lubenham View.
The team was launched by Greg Hancock, a member of the Market Harborough Cricket Club, after he was inspired by his daughter Poppy's passion for cricket.
Greg said: “We set this club up with the three cornerstones of inclusivity, skill development and fun and friendship. It’s really important to us that we empower these girls to feel confident and enjoy the huge benefits that playing sports together brings.
“That’s why we’re so grateful to Davidsons Homes for buying the girls a new kit. It will help them to feel smart on the pitch and they can enjoy feeling part of the same team.”
Simon Tyler, Sales and Marketing Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “We always look to support the communities in which we build, and when we found out about the girls’ need for a new kit in Market Harborough, we knew we couldn’t pass up the chance."
Stephanie King, Sales and Marketing Director for Davidsons Homes East Midlands, said: “It’s wonderful seeing girls thrive and enjoy a new sport and hobby, giving them some great skills to equip them for life! We really hope they enjoy playing in their smart new kits.”