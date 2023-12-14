Joy for six Market Harborough runners as they complete Couch to 5k challenge

Six beginner runners used the the Welland Park Run in Market Harborough to complete their 10-week Couch to 5k (C25K) training course.

C25K graduate runners - Tammie McConway, Daisy Herring, Teresa Granger, Alison Tear, Fleur Dickens and Dave Worrall

The new runners were Tammie McConway, Daisy Herring, Teresa Granger, Alison Tear, Fleur Dickens and Dave Worrall, and they all overcame daunting conditions on a freezing day to complete their 5km running challenge.

The six stepped up a gear, racing against many runners of different abilities which included seasoned athlete Cullum Hale who ran solo upfront to win the men's race in 17:24, while Amanda Pearce took the women's title in 19:45.

The Couch to 5k course, co-ordinated by Harborough Athletics Club, started early in October under the guidance of one of the club's leading coaches Amanda King - who is also a qualified guide runner for visually impaired athletes.

King got the runners on their paces using a gentle approach, instilling confidence and improvement on their levels of fitness.

Jill Roginski, the HAC chairperson was delighted their third couch to 5k course of the year was a big success.

"They showed great tenacity and determination in such inclement weather conditions," said said Roginski. "Congratulations to them all and well done to the race leader Amanda King."

Another similar course has already been programmed to start early next year, from January 9.

Meanwhile, Harborough AC stage their annual Christmas charity race on Saturday, starting behind the Harborough Leisure Centre along Northampton Road in Market Harborough.

The race will involve junior and senior runners, and simultaneously the runners, Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Club and other wishers will bring gifts for the local Food Bank Jubilee.