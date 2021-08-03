It's Olympic gold for Market Harborough's Dylan Fletcher!

Dylan Fletcher (right) and Stuart Bithell celebrate winning gold in the Men's Skiff 49er class medal race in Tokyo. Picture by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Market Harborough’s Dylan Fletcher and racing partner Stuart Bithell have won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Team GB duo snatched a brilliant sailing gold by just centimetres in one of the most dramatic Olympic regatta races ever.

The British 49er crew held off their German rivals by just fractions, the lead continually changing hands in a drag race to the finish line.

New Zealand's defending champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke were leading the regatta heading into the final double points race.

And a complex formula of results meant the British crew had to finish two places ahead of the six-time world champions to win, the Kiwis’ third place meaning they settled for silver overall.