Harborough's gold medal sailor will represent his country in the America's Cup

Dylan Fletcher with his Olympic gold medal

Harborough's gold medal winning sailor has been signed up for his latest challenge - representing his country in the America's Cup.

Dylan Fletcher has been announced as the newest recruit to INEOS Britannia’s sailing team, having been an Olympic champion in the Men’s Skiff - 49er at Tokyo 2020, as well as a three-time world champion in this discipline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Fletcher, this new challenge fulfils a life-long dream to be a part of a British Team challenging for the America’s Cup.

"It is an incredible opportunity to be part of the America’s Cup," he said.

"It’s something that I have dreamt about for a long time, pretty much since I started my Olympic carer. I thought – well, I want to win the America’s Cup for Great Britain, and I want to win a gold medal. Now I have gone and got that gold medal. Next step is to win the Cup for Great Britain.’

Fletcher started sailing at the age of 14 and quickly got the sailing bug. He quickly progressed through the 405 discipline and 29er youth class. He secured second overall at the 29er World Championships in 2006, and a European Championship silver medal and 49er World Championship bronze medal. Fletcher was then selected for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with his partner at the time Alain Sign. The pair medalled at every regatta in 2017, winning both the European and World Championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In October 2019, Dylan Fletcher and his partner Stuart Bithell were selected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. They claimed a dramatic Men's 49er gold medal as they narrowly edged out Germany and New Zealand in a nail-biting finish. It was Team GB's first Olympic gold in the discipline.

Fletcher’s first memory of the America’s Cup goes back to a time before he had even stepped into his first dinghy. As a small child, age 10, his father gave him a book by Dennis Connor about the Cup - so this opportunity means a lot to him.