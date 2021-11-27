Harborough darts league's charity night raises funds in memory of Mick Masters for Sarcoma UK

The finalists in the blind pairs on a charity darts evening which raised over £800 for Sarcoma UK in memory of Mick Masters

The Harborough Men’s Dart’s League organised a charity blind pairs competition in memory of Mick Masters. It was a special event attended by family, friends and the local darting community to remember a special man who is sorely missed, but never forgotten.

There was a tangible buzz in the Harborough Conservative Club function room as more than 50 players took the oche, ranging from county players to complete novices.

The games were keenly fought throughout the competition and the final saw Leon Grant and Damo Brennan prevail against Andy Shillcock and John Burnham.

The event and more than £800 was raised for bone and soft tissue cancer charity Sarcoma UK.

The league would like to thank all the contributors of prizes for the raffle and to Shane Kennedy for organising.

There was a generosity of spirit that Mick would rightly have been proud of. People still wishing to donate can do so via Just Giving and search Sarcoma UK.

Grateful to the league, Mick’s family said: “Sharon, Ben, Dan and family would like to thank everyone who contributed in any way.

“It was an amazing amount raised on what was a fantastic and entertaining night.

“Thank you so much for the donations for Sarcoma UK. Sarcoma is a rare cancer of soft tissue and bone, and half of those who are diagnosed currently do not survive.