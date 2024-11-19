Harborough Athletics Club welcomes Paula Radcliffe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harborough Athletics Club, the winners of the 2024 England Athletics of the Year award celebrated its own annual awards and 40th anniversary graced by guest of honour Paula Radcliffe (MBE) and a highly decorated England marathon running legend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well-attended function at Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Club premises on Friday evening, November 15, highlighted performances of junior and senior athletes who excelled and contributed to the success of the club for over twelve months in this sporting season.

Just ahead of this year’s annual ceremonies, the club had been awarded the Midlands region Club of the Year and Community Project of Year awards - which probably scored them to win top accolade from England Athletics – who are the national governing body of the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club was recognised for its welcoming atmosphere, the success of its Couch to 5km training which increased its membership, initiatives to develop children in sports and dedication to enhance well-being and mental health to their members.

Harborough AC Senior Award Winners with Paula Radcliffe. left to right - Ashley Wright, Mel Brocklebank, Sheila Berry, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Claire Laurent, Lisa Gorman, Kamila Leska, Amanda Pearce, Bill Kerr, Stefan Lawrenson and Alfie Boulton.

Close to mid-night, Radcliffe had a busy occasion presenting 23 awards to the winning athletes, officials with long-time distinguished services to the club and signing loads of autographs.

Amanda Pearce, attached to the club for first time was crowned the Club of Athlete of the Year after getting the nod ahead of ahead of four other strong nominees. Her performances included racing in several races which the London marathon, Milton Keynes half marathon and ran the fastest time for the club at the Livingston relays at Mallory Park near Hinckley.

“I am extremely excited to have won the award. It was great to receive it from non-other than the great Paula Radcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is an athletics hero and inspirational to me,” said Pearce.

Paula Radcliffe (MBE) presenting the Club of the Year Athlete award to Amanda Pearce.

Junior athletes impressed in varied track and cross-country events. Jack Stringfellow won the male junior award while Imogen Noone-Broughton won female junior award. The youngster won the hearts of the audience after giving a moving speech about her athletics journey.

Seventy-four-year-old Bill Kerr, who has run a record of 35 marathons was awarded the Hillary Johnson Endurance trophy. He surprisingly raced in two major marathons within a space of two weeks – the London marathon and Copenhagen marathon in Denmark and in several other road races.

The other award winners were – Alfie Boulton - senior Male, Ashley Wright - masters male, Claire Laurent - masters female, Lisa Gorman – most improved, Kamila Leska – best newcomer, George Rimmer – best junior team player, Neela Wilde – club spirit, Leo Gamble – best junior newcomer, Jessica Snow – most improved junior, Anabel Kanjurs – club team, Shelia Berry – field athlete, Stefan Lawrenson – road runner, Mel Brocklebank – club service, Pam Hilliam, Katy Kenyon and Brocklebank – life membership, Dan Perrin – volunteer award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After presenting the awards, Radcliffe who is an Olympian and former world marathon holder said she was “delighted of the extraordinary atmosphere within the club and commended the commitment to encourage everyone to enjoy and get the most out of athletics.

For the 40th anniversary celebrations, Dick Callan, one of the club founding members and former international athlete - was also an honoured guest. Callan spoke of the clubs’ early days, recalling its initial headquarters in 1984 at Gartree Prison, and the determination right from the beginning to create a friendly club where people enjoy athletics without obstacles.

Club Chair Jill Roginski said “It was an amazing night, and Paula was so encouraging to everyone, having photographs taken with our members and signing autographs all evening.

Roginski paid tribute to the success of the club due to generous sponsors - Pradip Karanjit of Everest Lounge - Jon Pedley of Davis Optometrist - Neil Williams of Three Swans - Rebecca Fawaz of Barker Fleming and Ricard Lainchbury – the chair of Market Harborough Rugby Club who provide the club with a grass track and other facilities.