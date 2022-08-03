Harborough AC juniors star in Heart of England League

Some of the Harborough AC juniors who were involved in the third and final Heart of England match

The Harborough AC junior section made the most of the opportunity to compete again at this excellent venue against other local clubs with several standout performances.

There were a number of personal and seasons bests for the Harborough junior team including Under-11 Female Ailish de Luca Ruane with first in the 600m in 2:00.6 and first in the Long Jump with a leap of 2:88.

Personal bests were collected by U11 Male Shay Wilde (600m, 2:23.4), U11 Male Fred Blake (75m, 13:9), U11 Male Byron Dayman (second in 75m, 12.7), U11 Female Jessica Snow (75m, 13:1), U13 Male George Rimmer (second in 800m, 2:40.4) and U15 Female Amelia Iles (300m, 52:5)

Junior Coaching Co-ordinator Mel Brocklebank said: “A total of 25 juniors have been selected to compete for the club over the three fixtures, and everyone competed in at least one track and one field event.

"There were some cracking individual performances from – all inspired to perform at their best from watching their role models at the Commonwealth Games.”

The team’s performances are all the more remarkable for the fact Harborough AC does not have its own all-weather track.

The club is very grateful to Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Club for the provision of summer grass sprinting and throwing facilities at its ground. This has resulted in substantial growth in junior membership demonstrating a strong appetite for the sport in the district.

The full list of members of the junior section of the club who represented the team in this year’s league fixtures were Neela Wilde; Amelia Iles; Shay Wilde; Lachlan Harrison-Payne; Byron Dayman; Fred Blake; Bruce Mackinnon; Miller Crane; Dillon Hanlon; Ben Styles; George Rimmer; Arthur Blake; Lottie Stratford; Jessica Snow; Charlotte Rimmer; Ailish de Luca Ruane; Katharine Mackinnon; Ellen White; Molly Devlin; Amelie Herring; George Robertson; Jack Stringfellow; Tom Hayes; Madeleine Stevens and all have performed brilliantly.