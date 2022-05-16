Double county title joy for Robert Smyth Academy swimmers

The Robert Smyth Academy swimmers who won two county titles

Robert Smyth were representing the Blaby & Harborough district and all of the key stage three swimmers progressed from their heats through to the finals.

First places went to Grace Wingham in the 50m butterfly and 100m Individual medley.

Wingham also was part of the mixed medley relay team that took first place, together with Taylor Keen, Jess Oxley and Will Oxley.

The final result came down to a tie-breaker with Robert Smyth edging out South Charnwood on overall first places.

For the key stage four swimmers, wins went to Freya Wingfield-Dobbs and Charlie James in the 50m breastroke and Harriet Oxley and Max Fletcher in the 50m freestyle races.

The mixed relay team of Lea Bromwich, Harriet Oxley, Fletcher and James then sealed a thrilling race to take the win.

Academy swimming coordinator Sarah Potter, who supported the teams through to the finals and managed the team on the day, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of each member of the team.