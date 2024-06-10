Buttery and Walters clinch carnival 10k run titles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The yearly Market Harborough Carnival incorporated a wide range of entertainment activities starting with a 10 kilo-metre road race which attracted both competitive and social runners who a great day at the Symington Show Grounds.

Under the theme "Health and Wellbeing", the carnival race had increased turn out of more than 520 runners, including both competitive and social runners who came from different places and outside the city.

On the racing front, George Buttery, a non-affiliated runner and resident in Market Harborough, became a surprise in the men's race. He powerfully strode home and past the finishing line in 33:56 without a close challenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pre-race favourite and well known Jack Chennell of Higham Athletics Club in Rushden acquitted himself well to finish second in 34:03, following his third position last year when he was a member of Harborough Athletics Club.

George Buttery receiving his prize from carnival organiser Bev Brown

Tom Ranger of Harborough Athletics Club made a good mark finishing third in 34:10. He finished ahead of last year's second finisher James Yarwood of Wrexham Athletics Club.

The women's race title was won by Ashleigh Walters, a young runner from Corby AC. She overpowered the opposition to win well ahead in 38:31.

Lucy Kingsnorth of HAC who has competed against her younger opponent in the past at the 2022 Kettering cross country championships at Wicksteed Park finished yet again, in second position in 40:35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a big age difference between the two runners, Kingsnorth had her own perfect race, but not enough to match Ashleigh's running prowess. Hannah Fox of Abbey Runners in Leeds came third in 43:41, ahead of Maise Ogier of HAC in 44:21.