Buttery and Walters clinch carnival 10k run titles
Under the theme "Health and Wellbeing", the carnival race had increased turn out of more than 520 runners, including both competitive and social runners who came from different places and outside the city.
On the racing front, George Buttery, a non-affiliated runner and resident in Market Harborough, became a surprise in the men's race. He powerfully strode home and past the finishing line in 33:56 without a close challenger.
A pre-race favourite and well known Jack Chennell of Higham Athletics Club in Rushden acquitted himself well to finish second in 34:03, following his third position last year when he was a member of Harborough Athletics Club.
Tom Ranger of Harborough Athletics Club made a good mark finishing third in 34:10. He finished ahead of last year's second finisher James Yarwood of Wrexham Athletics Club.
The women's race title was won by Ashleigh Walters, a young runner from Corby AC. She overpowered the opposition to win well ahead in 38:31.
Lucy Kingsnorth of HAC who has competed against her younger opponent in the past at the 2022 Kettering cross country championships at Wicksteed Park finished yet again, in second position in 40:35.
Despite a big age difference between the two runners, Kingsnorth had her own perfect race, but not enough to match Ashleigh's running prowess. Hannah Fox of Abbey Runners in Leeds came third in 43:41, ahead of Maise Ogier of HAC in 44:21.
A visual impaired runner, Vanessa Talby-Bates and guide runner Amanda King of HAC commendable executed their race to finish 524th in 1:21:16. For guidance purposes, the pair ran with a tether attached to each other’s arm.