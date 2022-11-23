Brilliant Lauren makes it through to World Youth Boxing Championships final

The 16-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous run in the competition over the past week and will now have the opportunity to fight for the gold medal tomorrow (Friday).

Having already come through three bouts, Mackie was up against Japan’s Miyu Suzuki in yesterday’s semi-final.

And the Burton Park ABC boxer produced another controlled and dominant performance to secure her spot in the final.

Lauren Mackie shows her delight after she won her semi-final

It means she is now guaranteed at least a silver medal.