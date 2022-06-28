A great experience as Harborough AC's Adam takes on UK’s best

Harborough AC's Adam Barber in action at the UK Championships in Manchester

Among Britain’s elite was the yellow and black vest of Harborough AC worn by Adam Barber, who was making his debut at this level in the U20 men’s 3000m.

A familiar sight around town, the club colours were on show across the country as the event was broadcast by the BBC.

Having recently achieved the UK Athletics Championships U20 qualification time of 8:27.9 at Loughborough, Barber was invited to compete in the UK’s domestic championships.

Barber finished in 13th place, clocking 8.40.05 in a typical championship race of cat and mouse.

He said “This was my first time competing at a major televised national competition and I really enjoyed the whole experience.

“Although on the day I didn’t achieve the result I’d been hoping for, it was a great opportunity to learn and develop as an athlete.

“I’m looking forward to being back on the same track in two weeks’ time, representing Leicestershire at the English Schools Championships. I was proud to wear the yellow and black of Harborough AC and want to thank everyone at the club for their support”.

Elsewhere, a competitive contingent of Harborough members were at the latest East Midlands Grand Prix event – the Weedon 10k.

The race marked a welcome return to competitive racing for Sean Fenwick, following a series of niggling injuries, but he secured victory in the M50 age group and 25th position overall in 38.29.

Not to be outdone, Ray Lack, won his M75 age group race in 56.03 while also performing strongly were Nick Turner-Henke, who was 14th in the M45 (46.52) and Martin Nicholls with an excellent eighth in the M60 (49.05).

Attention now turns to club Chair Jill Roginski’s participation in the World Masters Championships in Finland. She has a demanding schedule, competing in both the pentathlon and hurdles, making a total of six events to complete in just a few days of intense competition.