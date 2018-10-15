Stamp takes silver at the Youth Olympics

Market Harborough resident Andrew Stamp has made history by becoming the first Team GB athlete to win a Youth Olympic medal in trampoline gymnastics.

The 16-year-old, who trains with the Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy, won a silver medal at Buenos Aries 2018 on day eight of the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

Having qualified for the final in fifth place, Stamp's score of 57.475 placed him top of the leaderboard.

However, he had a nervous wait to see if the four gymnasts still to perform could better his score.

Only China’s Fantao Fu was able to and by a margin of just 0.55, which ensured Team GB’s seventh medal overall and fifth silver of these Games.

Stamp said: "This is crazy! It’s absolutely surreal but it’s just the best experience ever.

"I really enjoyed the competition, felt confident and just had to deliver my routine.

"I was happy to complete the routine. I felt confident and then coming off the trampoline, speaking to my coach and seeing the score come up I knew I had a real chance of getting a medal.

"It’s nerve-wracking sitting there and watching the other gymnasts but my job was done, I couldn’t do any more and I had to keep telling myself that. But it’s definitely a tense wait seeing all the other scores come up.

"This is way up there at the top of what I’ve achieved. Two silver medals at the World Age Championships but this one trumps them all."

Stamp's coach Harvey Smith added: “I’m absolutely delighted for Andrew, he really stepped up to the plate and delivered when it mattered on the biggest stage he’s had so far.

"The quality of performances in the final was of a really high standard and we were really pleased with how Andrew jumped regardless of the result but to come away with a silver medal is just amazing.

"It’s extra special to make history by winning the first Team GB medal in trampoline.

"I’m really proud to be here as Andrew’s coach and it’s been a fantastic experience.

"I’m sure Andrew will be inspired by what he has taken part in and achieved and if he continues along this pathway he certainly has a bright future ahead of him.”