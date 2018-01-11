Mankert’s in line for another prestigious award

Anders Mankert from Lutterworth, a PGA Advanced Fellow, is in line for another top tuition award.

Mankert is one of four professionals shortlisted by England Golf for the Coach of the Year award.

The shortlist of all the category finalists was made by England Golf’s judging panel from a record-breaking entry which shines the spotlight on fantastic achievements in golf in England by volunteers, coaches, clubs and counties.

Mankert said: “The announcement came as a complete surprise to me. But clearly it is a tremendous honour and a big thrill.”

Meanwhile, he has had an initial session with Olivia Williams, the teenager who has become his latest scholarship winner.

She is aged 13 and has a handicap of 14 at present.

He added: “As part of my coaching award, I arranged for the winner to work with Jamie Greaves of the Titleist Performance Institute.

“This has helped to make it the most exciting prize I have ever been able to offer.

“It was very difficult to pick a winner from the record number of 387 entries.

“The day before Olivia and I met up for the first time in my academy at Cosby golf club, she visited Jamie, who identified she needed to make some changes.

“At Cosby together we identified the need for her to make swing changes – to her set-up and to the top of her backswing.

“I was impressed by how quickly she was able to apply these changes and with her attitude overall as well as by her enthusiasm to work hard so she can progress in the game she so clearly loves.”