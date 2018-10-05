Greaves makes it a clean sweep with his Sprint test in Bedford

Welland Valley Triathlon Club member Jonathan Greaves completed a full sweep of triathlon distances for the season when he finished the Bedford Sprint Tri last weekend.

This means he has successfully finished at least one full, middle, standard and now sprint distance over the past few months.

He managed to secure 15th place overall and 3rd in his age group with a time of 1:17:00 to finish off his season.

Club member Samantha Saunders also completed the race in 1:44:37 (6th AG).

Three club members entered the challenging Love SwimRun event based at, Anglesey, North Wales, where they took on the rugged and beautiful coastline of Holy Island.

Starting near Southstack lighthouse, they swam and rock hopped through sandy bays and rocky channels and ran along high cliff edges with spectacular views of Snowdonia.

In total there were 11 separate legs to the race, with six run sections totaling 15km and five swim sections totalling 3km.

The three were David Shiels (2:37:29), Mike Scott (2:44:58) and Clem Willis (2:56:31).

Claire Rice competed in the Robin Hood Half Marathon and finished in 1:52:00.

Fleckney & Kibworth runner Bernie Owen scooped another age category award at the Robin Hood Half Marathon in Nottingham.

Finishing in a time of 1:44:12, she was first of 25 competitors in the 60+ Group.

Rami Scales completed the Great Scottish Run in 2:36:03.

Harborough AC’s only action saw Kenny Anderson and Simon Poynton complete the Nottingham Robin Hood Half-Marathon – which describes itself as ‘probably the most scenic city centre half-marathon in the UK’.

A couple of hills after the first mile but otherwise quite flat, a good PB course through the city of Nottingham, starting and finishing in the scenic Victoria Embankment Park.

Anderson was first of the pair to cross the line, using the event to practise his marathon target pace as he readies himself for the Snowdon Marathon later this month, finishing in a time of 1:43:26 for 1,040th place, with Poynton continue his half-marathon challenge with a chip time of 1:51:29 for 1,633rd.