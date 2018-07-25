Brooks takes the net title as girls contest the County crown

Ruth Brooks (Kibworth) became the County Girls net champion at Longcliffe on a testing, hot day.

She saw her handicap come down from 24 to 19 after she scored net 60 to claim her title.

There was success too for Holly Waterfield (Lutterworth) who became Under-14s champion with her 86 gross card. She has a 15 handicap.

The overall title winner was Olivia Barrs when she had a 36-hole total of 157 after rounds of 75-82.

She was a shot in front of runner-up Kirsten Thorpe.

Victoria Mayfield was the under-16s champion with an 83 return.

Emily Gallacher notched 24 points to win the nine-hole championship with a Stableford format.

Tournament organiser Anita Higginson said: “I am delighted with the success of this tournament and with the help of the lady members of Longcliffe golf club.

“The different sections and awards created great interest among the girls who competed and there were some good performances.”

Jack Malone, a County squad golfer, won Lutterworth’s Scratch Cup with his 71-70-141 return.

Malone was six in front of his nearest rival Matt Horton while Chris Abbott (150) was third.

It was Horton (3) – with his net 141 card – who claimed the Anglo-American Handicap Trophy after a tie with Malone (scratch) in second.

A midweek Stableford at Kibworth included the Captain’s Prize for a five-day member.

This went to Roger Calvert (24) with his 38-point total but only after a countback.

Russell Preson (18) with 41 led Division One after a tie with Terry Vasey (8) while David Clayton (13) was third.

Jag Sohota (19) 42 topped Division Two from Neil Bosworth (25) 41 and David Palmer (20) 38.

Brian Hughes (24) scored 16 to win the nine-hole competition from Paul Clifton (35) on 14 and Len Walton (28) 11.

Sylvia Price and Myra Burrows amassed 46 points to win Market Harborough’s ladies Ping four-ball better-ball qualifying tournament.

Jane Burley and Shirley Percival on 45 ended runners-up with Linda Brace and Jill Harvey in third.

Now Price and Burrows have to wait to hear if they are among the best scorers from every club to go through to the final later this season.

Shirley’s Sparkle competition, a friendly event in memory of one of the club’s lady members, was won by Gill Wooldridge, Jill Harvey, Aileen Pyle and Chris Waters with their 88-point total.

It was one more than runners-up Sue Palmer, Jane Burley, Sally Lax and Carolyn Jones while Inge Walker, Jenny Westaway, Rose Curnoe and Diana Russell scored 82 to finish third.