Lutts lose as Lions take their chances

Lutterworth’s first fixture of 2018 took them to Stourbridge Lions but traffic problems hampered the journey and ate into the pre-match warm-up.

Despite this, they started well and it was not long before the pack showed some dominance.

However, it was Lions who scored first with a breakaway try after a poor Lutts lineout in an attacking position.

Lutts were destroying the home side’s pack at every scrum, though, and their forward strength soon brought them a penalty try to make it 7-5.

Lions then took a quick kick-off which caught Lutts unaware and a poor clearance kick allowed the home side to score their second try.

Normal service resumed quickly as the Lutterworth pack helped draw in the defence to make space for Sam Read to sprint in for his first try for the senior side.

It meant scores were level at half-time despite the hosts having very little ball or territory.

That all changed on the restart. Within 20 minutes Lutts had conceded two tries and a penalty to find themselves behind 27-12.

Lutterworth had it all to do but hit back when Josh Connor grounded the ball for Lutts’ third try which was followed – after another Lions penalty – by a bonus-point score from Ed Allen.

It got them to within six points but a Lions penalty stretched that to nine and, as Lutterworth were chasing the game, the home side hacked through to kill the game off at 38-24.

First-team manager Steve Russell said: “In my opinion the score is not a true reflection of the game – although credit to the opposition as they took their chances on the rare occasions they presented themselves.

“The third quarter cost us dearly playing like a team that hasn’t trained together recently.

“But despite the result there was no bickering amongst the team and once again we showed the opposition how dominant our scrummage is.”