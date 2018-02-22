Lutts are back with a try bonanza

Having had the previous two away fixtures cancelled due to waterlogged pitches, Lutterworth were keen to get back into action again.

And after a particularly poor performance away at Camp Hill earlier in the season – Lutts losing by a single point in the last play of the game – no extra incentive was needed to perform when they met again.

Lutts started with the breeze in their favour and took control early on.

No.8 Josh Connor combined with George Turner to cross for the first try only for Camp Hill to hit back with a penalty.

Normal service resumed, though, and a try bonus point had been achieved before half-time.

Turner and James Thomas set wing Ben Stone away for a great team try and shortly after, Thomas got a score for himself.

Another penalty for Camp Hill narrowed the gap only for Olly Jempson to sprint in under the posts for the bonus-point score.

Connor’s conversion made it 24-6 at half-time but more tries were to comesoon after the restart.

Skipper Joe Sullivan’s quick thinking saw him tap-and-go from a penalty and dart over to make it 29-6.

Lutts then moved the ball down the line where Dan Jones had a clear run in for the line and shortly after Charlie Turner took the opportunity to score the seventh try of the game.

Turner, Kieran Hussey, Luke Ball and Jempson then set up Brad Pell to finish things off for Lutts.

However, it was Camp Hill who got the last score – a consolation which made it 44-13.

The win moves Lutts back to seventh in Midlands One West with three games in hand on some rivals.

It is County Cup action next as they go away to Syston – title chasers in Midlands One East.

After last season’s disappointment when the club lost out to Syston the desire to make amends will be great – although they will need to be more clinical and precise if they are to challenge.