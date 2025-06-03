Leicestershire-based MCC Young Female Broadcaster of the Year 2024 winner soars to impressive heights

Last year's finalists enjoying their day at Lord's

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Sky Sports and leading cricket charity Take Her Lead have announced the return of the Young Female Broadcaster of the Year competition, with one of the 2024 winners from Leicestershire soaring to impressive heights since their unforgettable day with the Sky Sports team for live broadcast coverage at The Hundred Final last August.

Leicestershire-based Jessica Crowe and Regina Suddahazai from Sussex, last year’s winners, have gone on to secure numerous opportunities in cricket since winning the competition, including working with Take Her Lead, MCC, and Lanka T10 – a testament to the limitless potential of the next generation of female broadcasting talent and the competitions’ key role in increasing opportunities and supporting their aspirations.

Year two of the competition comes at a time of remarkable growth for women’s and girls’ cricket. In 2024, fifteen match days at Lord’s featured women’s cricket, and looking ahead to 2026, the ground will host its first-ever women’s Test match between England and India, before welcoming the ICC Women’s World Cup final.

Almost a year on from winning the competition, Crowe has supported the MCC’s digital team and travelled to Sri Lanka to work at the Lanka T10, whilst Suddahazai has joined Take Her Lead as a Content Creator.

Jessica Crowe was one of the winners last year and enjoyed a memorable day at Lord's

Crowe said: “The competition gave me the confidence I needed to break into the industry. It offered invaluable insight into broadcasting, with the chance to learn from some of the very best. The experience of working with Sky has really helped me to step into presenting roles feeling prepared and capable.”

Suddahazai added: "The MCC Young Female Broadcaster of the Year competition gave me a newfound confidence to believe in myself and that I had the talent to shine. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities this journey has presented so far, and I am excited for the future possibilities ahead.”

This year’s competition continues the mission to increase opportunities for young women aspiring to build a career in sports broadcasting, while uncovering and supporting the next generation of female broadcasting talent in cricket.

As part of their prize last year, both Suddahazai and Crowe, alongside four runners- up, were invited to Lord’s for the England v New Zealand women’s T20 international and had an unforgettable day filled with opportunities to learn from some of the best cricket broadcasting talent.

Crowe and Suddahazai were then invited back to Lord’s to join the Sky Sports broadcast team for The Hundred Final. The 2025 winners and runner-up will once again experience a fantastic day of behind-the-scenes activity at Lord’s, with the winner returning to join Sky for The Hundred Final on Sunday 31 August.

The competition is open to any aspiring female broadcasters and welcomes entries from all levels of experience – whether you’re just starting out or already exploring the world of sports media.

Katie Maier, Chief Marketing Officer at MCC, said: “After the success of year one, we are delighted that MCC Young Female Broadcaster is back for year two, in collaboration with Sky Sports and Take Her Lead.

“The winner will once again have the unrivalled opportunity to join the Sky Cricket team as part of their live broadcast of The Hundred Final in August and gain invaluable experience to accelerate their career aspirations.

“This is an exciting time for women and girls’ cricket, with more opportunities than ever for females to play at Lord’s and a year of milestones ahead in 2026, including welcoming India for the first ever Women’s Test match and hosting the ICC Women’s World Cup Final in its new expanded format.

“The return of the MCC Young Female Broadcaster initiative underscores our dedication to supporting emerging talent in cricket not just on the field, but off the field too, and we encourage all aspiring young females wanting to get into broadcasting to apply!”

MCC, Sky Sports, and Take Her Lead remain united in their commitment to advancing opportunities for women and girls in cricket. This initiative also complements MCC’s wider efforts through the MCC Foundation Hubs programme, which has seen female participation increase by 55% over the past two years.

To be in with a chance of joining Suddahazai and Crowe as a winner of MCC Young Female Broadcaster of the Year, click the link below to submit a showreel of your best go at a match report, match commentary, video blog or interview.

Enter now at Lords.org/broadcaster