News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Kibworth student wins British Junior Masters golf tournament at The Belfry

He competed against the top junior golfers across the UK
By Adam FarleyContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:19 BST
Jack Farley teeing off at the 1st hole on his way to victory.yesterdayJack Farley teeing off at the 1st hole on his way to victory.yesterday
Jack Farley teeing off at the 1st hole on his way to victory.yesterday

A 15-year-old golfer has come first in a competition which saw talented junior golfers from across the country come together.

Jack Farley, from Gaulby, played in The British Junior Masters Golf Tournament at The Belfry. It saw him come first in the under 18s boys’ teeing off round the Brabazon course, which has played host to The Ryder Cup. He was one of the youngest players in the under 18’s category.

The Kibworth Mead Academy student, who is also Junior Vice Captain at Kibworth Golf Club and represents Leicestershire and Rutland at under 16 and under 18 levels, competed against players who had travelled from as far afield as Guernsey and Bournemouth. His prize was a new golf bag.

Jack Farley teeing off at the 1st hole on his way to victory.yesterdayJack Farley teeing off at the 1st hole on his way to victory.yesterday
Jack Farley teeing off at the 1st hole on his way to victory.yesterday
Most Popular

An event spokesman said: “Jack was over the moon with his victory, his second victory on The Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour.”

Jack Farley with his prizeJack Farley with his prize
Jack Farley with his prize
Related topics:The BelfryBournemouth