Kibworth student wins British Junior Masters golf tournament at The Belfry

Jack Farley teeing off at the 1st hole on his way to victory.yesterday

A 15-year-old golfer has come first in a competition which saw talented junior golfers from across the country come together.

Jack Farley, from Gaulby, played in The British Junior Masters Golf Tournament at The Belfry. It saw him come first in the under 18s boys’ teeing off round the Brabazon course, which has played host to The Ryder Cup. He was one of the youngest players in the under 18’s category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kibworth Mead Academy student, who is also Junior Vice Captain at Kibworth Golf Club and represents Leicestershire and Rutland at under 16 and under 18 levels, competed against players who had travelled from as far afield as Guernsey and Bournemouth. His prize was a new golf bag.

Jack Farley teeing off at the 1st hole on his way to victory.yesterday

An event spokesman said: “Jack was over the moon with his victory, his second victory on The Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour.”