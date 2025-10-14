John Thompson hounoured for lifetime athletics service

John Thompson proudly holds his award

At 77, John Thompson remains a driving force behind grassroots athletics and his decades of dedication have now earned him a prestigious honour.

The long-serving Harborough Athletics Club volunteer was recently presented with the East Midlands Regional Volunteer Services to Athletics and Running Award recognising his outstanding voluntary service and commitment to the sport over an incredible 62-year span.

Thompson’s athletics journey began at the age of 14 competing in school cross country, and track and field events. From those early days, his passion for the sport never faded evolving from athlete to coach, mentor, and top administrator.

Since joining Harborough AC in 1985, Thompson has played a vital role in its development holding numerous key positions including junior coordinator, club treasurer, press officer, health and safety officer, race director, track and field judge and time-keeper. He also served as club chair across three terms, totalling 15 years, and as president of the North Midlands Cross Country League.

His leadership helped lay the foundation for Harborough AC’s remarkable growth culminating in the club being named England Athletics National Club of the Year in 2024.

Today, Thompson continues to coach junior athletes with unwavering energy. He leads weekly sessions for primary and secondary schoolchildren, and each summer runs a two-week training camp where youngsters are introduced to the fundamentals of athletics in a fun but disciplined environment.

A retired architect, Thompson is known for his warm sense of humour, strong work ethic, and the high standards he sets.

"The kids love him," one parent remarked. "He makes them enjoy the sport, but they know he means business too."

The award is a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy in the sport continues to inspire generations of young athletes.