Jack Wins National Title

15 year old Kibworth Meade Academy Student wins national golf title and qualifies to play for England in September.
By Adam FarleyContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:50 BST

Following on from his Junior British Masters win at The Belfry, 15 year old Jack Farley from Leicestershire won The England Schools Golf Association National U16 Championship on Monday at Hearsall Golf Club in Coventry. Taking on The 33 best under 16 boys in England Jack carded a gross 74 in the morning round to be sitting 3rd at the halfway stage. He held his nerve under pressure to fired an impressive gross 73 in the afternoon to win by an incredible 4 strokes. The win sees him earn a spot on the under 19s England team in September to play against Wales. Jack was representing his school, The Kibworth Meade Academy as well as Kibworth Golf Club and Leicestershire and Rutland Golf Union. Previous winners of this title include Nick Dougherty, former tour pro and sky sports golf pundit.

