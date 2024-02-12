Hull gives golfing clinic to winners on The Shires Junior Golf Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Market Harborough Golf Club junior members Oliver Goodman and Caelan Beveridge had the thrill of receiving an intimate coaching clinic from one of the world’s top golfers, courtesy of The Shires Junior Golf Tour.

The duo, as well as Bedfordshire Golf Club junior Georgia Mundy, received tips and advice from five-time Solheim Cup player Charley Hull at John O’Gaunt Golf Club in Bedfordshire.

Kettering’s Hull, who is an ambassador for The Shires Junior Golf Tour, used the club simulator to show the juniors how to warm-up, before going out on to the course to teach them how to hit bunker shots, chips, putts and iron play.

The three youngsters earned the opportunity to meet the world number eight, who finished runner-up in the British Open and US Open last year, after winning their respective divisions in the 2023 Grand Final on The Shires Junior Golf Tour.

To make the day even more special for all the participants, BBC Look East came along to film the day, as well as conducting interviews afterwards with everyone involved.

The Shires Junior Golf Tour run 18-hole and nine-hole competitions for boys and girls of all ages and abilities at a variety of courses in the local counties between March and September.

With the support of all the Golf Clubs in Leicestershire and Rutland, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Warwickshire, the Tour goes from strength to strength.

Caelen Beveridge with LPGA Tour Charley Hull

Events on the 2024 schedule are quickly filling up, with tournaments taking place at championship venues like Luffenham Heath, Longcliffe, Forest of Arden, Collingtree Park and Overstone Park.