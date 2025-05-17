Known within the club as The Queen Bees, this team didn’t just step into Division 2. They stormed it — surprising opponents, disrupting expectations, and setting new standards across the league.

In their first season in the competitive game, they played with purpose, clarity, and a sharp edge that few sides could match.

Formed in 2020 as a recreational team, Harborough Town Women were built from the ground up — not in boardrooms or academies, but on parks, training pitches, and a shared belief that women’s football in Harborough deserved more. That belief, guided by founding members and co-managers Lou Clark and Loreen Herzig, became structure. That structure, under Head Coach Harry Fordham and Assistant Coach Jake Horwood, became a system. And that system became a force.

“Wow all! What a season. I can hardly believe our first season as a competitive team has already finished!” said Head Coach, Harry Fordham. “Reflecting on our stats, it shows how dominant we have been. I would like to thank everyone who put on one of our jerseys this season and to all who helped our team on and off the pitch to be so successful!”

The Numbers That Tell the Story — Loud and Clear

33 players stepped up and featured this season — a depth of squad that showed not only commitment, but serious strength in numbers and a hunger for women’s football in Harborough.

148 goals were scored in league play — an average of over five per game. Few teams could keep up. Most barely kept track.

Captain Jess Seaton rewrote the record books with 73 league goals — a new all-time top scorer. Her boots barely cooled down between matches.

16 different goal scorers — proof this wasn't a one-player team. The goals came from all over the pitch.

Just 27 goals conceded across the entire league campaign — a defence as sharp as the sting on their shirts.

A league-leading +121 goal difference — almost double the next best. The gap? Enormous.

5.5 goals scored per game on average — ruthless efficiency, delivered week after week.

1.2 goals conceded per game — because while the Queen Bees swarmed forward, the back line stayed solid.

There was nothing cautious about the Queen Bees. Their playing style was direct and devastating — full of movement, pressure, and clinical finishing. Teams came unprepared. They left stunned.

What started as a question — can we compete? — became a statement — we can compete.

Division One teams are now requesting off-season friendlies, eager to measure themselves against a team that rose from nowhere and redrew the map in a matter of months.

“Well done. From what was created during the pandemic to give women in the town and surrounding areas a chance to use football as exercise, to then developing this group further into a competitive side is tremendous!” said Marion Hayton, Head of Youth & Club Development, Director of Harborough Town FC, Harborough Town Community Trust.

Now, as the season closes and the team pauses to breathe, the message is clear: Harborough Town Women are no longer new. They’ve changed the conversation — not with hype, but with results, presence, and an unmistakable identity.

And that identity? Bold, fearless, collective — and bright yellow. You couldn’t miss them. They’re unforgettable.

Fancy joining the squad? Whether you’re an experienced player or an ambitious U18 looking to step up, we want to hear from you. Come and train with us during the off-season — see the pace, feel the energy, meet the team. No pressure, just possibilities.

Want to support something special? There are exciting sponsorship opportunities available for local businesses who believe in the power of grassroots sport and women’s football. From kit sponsors to social media post partnerships, we’d love to collaborate.