Harborough Town over 45s open season with big away win

Harborough Town over 45s Back row L-R Pat Howland Neil Denney Mark Chilton John Heron Jonathon Cave Jonathon Stokes Lee Pears Martin Cripwell Ian White Front row L-R Nik Glazebrook Ricardo Da Silva Dem Ohandjanian Kris Francis Gaz Owen Andrew Cooper Piush Patel

Harborough Town 45s opened their campaign in the Leicester City Football League veterans over 45s division with a comfortable 5-1 win over Magna 73s. .

Sporting brand new kit provided by SW scaffolding, Harborough got of to a good start with a hatrick from Dem Ohandjanian after only 20 minutes.

Harborough had a bigger share of the possession and created plenty of chances but failed to convert anymore before the half time break.

The second half picked up from the first and the remaining two goals were converted by Martin Cripwell and Lee Pears. Magna's persistence paid off with their consolation goal with 5 minutes to go. Magna were great hosts and the game was played in the spirit that the 45s league is designed to encourage.