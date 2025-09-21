Harborough Town old boys roll back the years with big win

Back row L-R Gary Owen, Leo Paul, Paul Twentyman, Jonathan Stokes, Lee Pears, Dan Church, Neil Denney, Scott Munton (Sponsor) Pat Howland (co-ordinator) Front row L-R Kris Francis, Demis Ohandjanian, Piush Patel, Ian White, Nik Glazebrook, Ricardo DaSlva, Jon Godefroy

Harborough Town old boys showed they have still got it after thrashing Broughton United Old Boys 8-1.

Early days, but two games into the season and Harborough Town over 45s are sitting top of their division with a maximum six points and an impressive goal difference. Both games have followed the same blueprint with the old men of Harborough making an energetic start resulting in early solid leads and then tailing off towards the end of the second half as weight and age start to catch up with some of the players.

In a squad with four changes Harborough's golden boot Dem Ohandjanian was on the scoresheet after only four minutes, and the team were four up after twenty minutes with further goals from Ohandjanian, Scott Munton and Ian White. A fifth was added before half time by club stalwart Jon Godefroy.

The second half continued in the same way with a further couple added after fifteen minutes, a Munton penalty and Ohandjanians second hatrick in successive games. Ricardo Da Silva added the eighth with five minutes to go. Credit to the opposition who competed all game resulting with their consolation goal in the dying minutes, exactly in the same manner as in Harborough's opening game. Great debut from Leo Paul whose pace down the right will surely cause problems for future opposition as the season develops.

Harborough will need to concentrate on their shape and communication for the full eighty minutes of each game throughout this long season, especially as the cold weather over winter will affect joints more adversely in this age group. That said though a positive start to the co-op.