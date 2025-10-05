Harborough Old Boys win again

Back row L-R: Martin Cripwell, Neil Denney, Lee Pears, Dan Church, Kris Francis, Mark Chilton, Andy Cooper Front row L-R: Jonathan Stokes, Nik Glazebrook, Gaz Owen, Ricardo DaSilva, Piush Patel

Harborough's over 45s maintained their 100% start to the season with a win over Khalsa

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike their previous two games, a depleted Harborough 45s started the game like they were in front of a fire with their slippers on with a cup of horlicks and it was Khalsa who came out of the blocks first and stunned Harborough with a goal after only five minutes.

Against the run of play Harborough managed to level up only two minutes later with a simple goal from Lee Pears ably assisted by Ricardo DaSilva. The remainder of the first half was not a great spectacle in blustery conditions and in all fairness Harborough were lucky to go to the turn around on equal terms. The second half however was a revelation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the pitch Harborough upped their tempo and started to close down much quicker, win the 50/50 battles, look after the ball and stopped giving sloppy passes away. Da Silva got his first five minutes into the second half, his second fifteen minutes later, and Pears sealed the victory with a well placed free kick with ten minutes to go. Final score, 4-1 to Harborough.

In a fantastic team effort (second half!!) special mention to Piush Patel who had a particularly strong game and Kris Francis who needed a transatlantic flight to get to the UK in time for kick off. True commitment.

Statistically then Harborough 45s are the most successful senior team at the club at present with a 100% win rate and sit comfortably at the top of their Booths Motor Spares division. Their next outing is away to Burbage on the 18th October.